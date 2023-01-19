Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of HALL opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.64.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.