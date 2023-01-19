H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $71.83 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James Owens sold 79,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $5,618,865.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,372.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,214 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

