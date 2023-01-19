Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

GBAB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 49,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

