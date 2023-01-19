Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 19,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 187.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 84,821 shares of Guardion Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $583,568.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

