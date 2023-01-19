Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.57

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.57 and traded as high as C$39.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 47,111 shares trading hands.

GCG.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

