Grey Rock Energy Management (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,657 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.51.

Grey Rock Energy Management Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91.

Grey Rock Energy Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Grey Rock Energy Management Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

