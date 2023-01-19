Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.