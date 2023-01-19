Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.38. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $79.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 37.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

