Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Shares Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
