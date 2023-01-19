Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Shares Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45.

About Greenbrook TMS

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.