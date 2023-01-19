Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.14.
Grasim Industries Company Profile
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
