Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($15.22) to €11.75 ($12.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($12.17) to €9.10 ($9.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.65) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

GRNNF remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.