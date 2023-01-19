Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.35). Approximately 449,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 627,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £531.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.65.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Patrick Cox bought 173,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £195,995.11 ($239,164.26).

See Also

