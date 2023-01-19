Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.7 %

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,769.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,821,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.