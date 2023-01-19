Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GSHD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,763.76, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,223.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $3,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.