Golem Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $216.58 million and approximately $52.13 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

