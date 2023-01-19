Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.24. 21,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after buying an additional 633,236 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.