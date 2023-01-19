Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Golden Matrix Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMGI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

