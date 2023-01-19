Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Up 0.7%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Golden Agri-Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5311 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

