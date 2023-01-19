GogolCoin (GOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.90 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $68,573.55 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00429275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.97 or 0.30131948 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00771162 BTC.

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GogolCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GogolCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

