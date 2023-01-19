Gode Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $477,873.97 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $477,873.97 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00429873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.42 or 0.30174295 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00759593 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

