Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Reaches $263.10 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $101.60 or 0.00489302 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $263.10 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

