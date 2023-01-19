GMX Price Up 2.8% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, GMX has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $45.54 or 0.00218184 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $382.18 million and $13.11 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00427148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.52 or 0.29982613 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00776002 BTC.

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,857,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,392,241 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.