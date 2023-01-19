GMX (GMX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.88 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $45.70 or 0.00217677 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $383.55 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,857,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,392,919 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

