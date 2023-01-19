GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 676,112 shares changing hands.
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile
GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.