Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of GLLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,525. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.