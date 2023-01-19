Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.72% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 125,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $57.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

