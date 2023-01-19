Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.02. 8,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.