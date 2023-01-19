Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.02. 8,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter.

