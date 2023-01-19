Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the December 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.68% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

