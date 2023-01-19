Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Short Interest Update

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ GTAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,905. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 630,500 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

