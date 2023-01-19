Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 338.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,899 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTAC remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

