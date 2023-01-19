Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 8,052 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,509,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,957,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 119,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 107,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,899. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.