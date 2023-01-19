Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,761 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,892,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 3,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,305. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33.

