Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,943. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

