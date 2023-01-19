Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.21. 25,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

