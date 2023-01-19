Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

