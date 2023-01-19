Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 21,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

