Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 11,223 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.16. 4,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $106.06.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
