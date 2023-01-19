Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 11,223 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.16. 4,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $106.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.