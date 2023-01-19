Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.34

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $30.00. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 29,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $440.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 92,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $2,223,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,030.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,021. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

