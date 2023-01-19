Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 525.0% in December

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,048,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Trading Up 15.5 %
Shares of GDSI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Global Digital Solutions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Digital Solutions (GDSI)
- Why is T-mobile Down Despite Strong Preliminary Q4 Results?
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.