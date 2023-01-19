Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 525.0% in December

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,048,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of GDSI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

About Global Digital Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.