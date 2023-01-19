Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.74 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.