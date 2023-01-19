Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 246 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 1,893,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.