Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 172,542 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 172,542 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 4.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,645 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,071,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 403,450 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

