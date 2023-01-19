Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 247,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,856,029. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

