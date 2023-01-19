Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $95.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,989 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.