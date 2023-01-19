Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.72.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.94. 3,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,457. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $474.92.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

