Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of AJG traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.89. 3,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,990. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

