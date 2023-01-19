Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 259,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 221,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.25. 20,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.23.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

