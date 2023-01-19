Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 1,857 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 94,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,839. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

