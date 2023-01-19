Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 1,332 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,408. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.